India

Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500-metre ride in Bengaluru, shares grievances

Calling it a Peak Bengaluru moment, Natekar posted a photo featuring the auto meter of the vehicle he travelled in. He jokingly called it the 'most ornamental thing in Bengaluru'

FP Trending Last Updated:July 25, 2023 13:41:55 IST
Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500-metre ride in Bengaluru, shares grievances

Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500-metre ride in Bengaluru. Twitter/@mandar2404

Bengaluru, popular for being an IT hub, is infamous for its traffic woes and extravagant costs levied by auto and cab drivers. Presenting a similar case, Mandar Natekar, CEO and co-founder of the Mumbai-based company NeuralGarage, expressed shock at the recent awakening during his visit to the start-up capital. Entrepreneur learned that auto-riders don’t charge fares according to meters. The CEO of the deep tech start-up took to Twitter to express his grievance after being charged Rs 100 for a mere 500-meter ride.

Calling it a Peak Bengaluru moment, Natekar posted a photo featuring the auto meter of the vehicle he travelled in. He jokingly called it the “most ornamental thing in Bengaluru.” He further added that it is ‘so expensive that it never gets used’, owing to its minimal use in the start-up city. Comparing the rates to Mumbai, he mentioned that an auto rider there charges Rs 100 for a meter fare measuring around 9 kilometers.

Check out Natekar’s Twitter post: 

Uploaded a few days ago, the post has over 9,000 views.

Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “Welcome to Namma Bengaluru.”

Related Articles

Only in Bengaluru

'Only in Bengaluru': 'Entrepreneur programme' for preschoolers post leaves internet in splits

Only in Bengaluru

'How bad is Bengaluru traffic?': Man takes bike-taxi, his smartwatch assumes he's cycling

For the uninitiated, ‘Namma Bengaluru’ means ‘our Bangalore’ in Kannada.

Producer-actor Vijay Koshy, known for his shows College Romance and Hostel Daze, wrote: “It’s practically the same in every city outside Mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides.”

In response, the CEO replied: “I find it ridiculous, but this highway robbery is not legitimate. No one bothers.”

“In Mumbai, you get an auto by meter. But the roads are in bad shape and there is so much traffic. Potholes on every road. If you travel long distances, you will definitely have back problems,” commented another.

To which Natekar said: “The roads in Bengaluru are no different. Also, I prefer honest auto drivers who will take you anywhere you want, any day.”

Another user jokingly added to this saying: “Mandar, Bangalooreans have a digestion problem. They disagree.”

The incident also attracted sarcastic comments, with some saying that Natekar should have walked instead. Others joked that he was lucky to even board the auto, as auto drivers in Bengaluru sometimes refuse passengers. A user added: ‘I stopped complaining about Delhi autos after my experience with their counterparts in Bangalore. They just don’t want to get anywhere.”

NeuralGarage hit headlines in 2022 for raising $1.45 million in a seed round led by Exfinity Ventures. The deep tech start-up is leveraging AI and Computer Vision to enable content creators to adapt to non-native viewers easily and improve content consumption.

Published on: July 25, 2023 13:41:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
World

Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck

Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
World

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned

As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.

World's biggest cruise worth upto Rs 2 lakh set to sail next year; do you fancy a ride?
World

World's biggest cruise worth upto Rs 2 lakh set to sail next year; do you fancy a ride?

The cruise ship measures 1,200 feet or 366 meters with 19-20 floors. The embedded space claims to host up to 5,610 passengers and over 2,350 crew members