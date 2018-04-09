Mumbai airport runway closure: 120 flights cancelled as authorities conduct maintenance activities

Mumbai: Some 120 flights were cancelled and many more rescheduled due to a two-day closure of the Mumbai International Airport runway starting Monday.

An official said the planned closure was necessitated "on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities" and requested all passengers to contact their respective airlines for revised travel schedules.

Though airport officials did not reveal the exact number of flights affected due to the closure, individual airlines have been announcing cancellations or rescheduling of services to and from Mumbai.

Air India has announced cancellation of at least 34 flights and rescheduled around half a dozen other services till Tuesday evening.

While Jet Airways has cancelled at least 18 flights, Spicejet has also cancelled around 70 services.