Mumbai Aarey Forest protests Updates: AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon slams felling of 1,800 trees, says Shiv Sena only 'tweeting about issue'

Mumbai Aarey Forest protests Updates: "Around 1,800 of the over 2,600 trees to be felled have been cut since last night. The remaining are expected to be cut today," AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon told Firstpost.
Claiming that the police cordoned off the area, she claimed that people are being detained since last night itself. "Those detained till 3 am have been released. 20-30 people arrested after 3 am have been taken to Aarey, Dahisar police stations. Cognisable offences have been filed against them," she said.
"What’s worse is that seven to eight girls were detained and kept at police stations overnight without any charges. The charges against them were framed only in the morning," she alleged.
Criticising the Shiv Sena for "just tweeting" about the issue, the AAP leader also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that no other leader from any political party joined the protests till 10 am on Saturday.
Shiv Sena candidate from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in support of the activists who were arrested for protesting the cutting of trees at Aarey. Commenting on the hypocrisy of speaking about climate change at the UN while arresting activist in Mumbai, he urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.
Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mewani too referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on climate change at the UN, while condemning the arrest of activists at Aarey.
Saying that Aarey is the most important issues for him, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray assured that he will seek "in-depth information" on the situation, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who reached the protest site to express solidarity, said that the Shiv Sena is showing double standards by protesting the cutting of trees even as it continued to extend support to the BJP.
The 29 activists arrested in connection with the protest against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony have been sent to judicial custody, reported Times of India. The activists will be taken to Thane jail.
The Bombay High Court has rejected a fresh plea of activists seeking a stay on cutting of trees in Aarey Colony. The activists will now move the Supreme Court in the matter. Meanwhile, the matter will be heard at the National Green Tribunal on 10 October.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that his party won't let go of Aarey forest. He said that he will "deal with the murderers of trees, without explicitly naming his alliance partner. Shiv Sena is part of the government, both at the Centre and in state but critics say it has not raised the matter with ally BJP with enough seriousness
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday backed the proposed metro shed in Aarey forest area and said that development and environment protection should be done together. His statements come amid the ongoing protests against the felling of trees in Mumbai's "green lung".
Drawing parallels between the development of Delhi metro and Mumbai metro he said, "The High Court has ruled that Aarey is not a forest. Metros in Delhi today are one of the best metros across the world. How does it develop? When the first metro station was constructed, 20-25 trees were cut down. People then protested against it".
Twenty-nine people, including six women, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protest against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, a police official said.
Those arrested are among the 60 people earlier detained by police.
Opposition NCP and Congress targeted the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP, saying that the saffron parties have failed to save trees in Aarey Colony. In a veiled dig at Thackeray, the NCP asked where the "fake environment lovers" were when the tree felling began.
"The Aarey tree felling is nothing but hitting Mumbaikars by first rendering them helpless. The @ShivSena bedeviled over the last 25 years. Now, it is holding commo Mumbaikars to ransom in alliance with the BJP," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted. "Where were fake environment lovers, who championed ban on plastic, when the tree felling started?" Malik asked on the micro-blogging site, tagging Thackeray and the BJP.
Thirty eight protesters were booked under various sections of the IPC – section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) – since Friday night.
On the other hand, at least 60 others were detained, a spokesperson of the Mumbai police said. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who took part in the protest, was also taken into custody.
Castigating the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for violating citizens' rights and demands, the Mumbai Congress alleged that the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government was taking "refuge of night's dark hours to hide its Anti-Mumbai actions".
Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also condemned the Mumbai Metro's move and all those who supported the car shed project in Aarey.
Among those being detained by Mumbai police, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's name has also cropped up. Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and former Mayor Shubha Raul have also been detained by the cops.
Section 144 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey colony and surrounding areas after showdown between green activists and the police escalated since Friday night over felling of trees.
All roads leading to the to the Aarey metro shed project location have been barricaded by cops after activists clashed with the police over felling of trees at the Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night. These developments came as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to chop off the trees in the dead of the night, hours after the Bombay High Court verdict refusing to stay the development plan.
The three entrances to the forest area – from the Western Expressway Highway and Marol – have been blocked, with no one being permitted inside the radius of around 3 kilometre, reported The Indian Express.
Some media reports also claimed over 100 protesters were detained and taken to different police stations. The media persons were barred from getting inside the premises.
In light of the recent development, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma urged citizens to gather at the three entrances, where traffic movement has stopped, and step up their protests.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also lend his support to activists opposing the felling of trees at Aarey Colony area, terming the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act which was carried out "in cover of night". Calling out the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) – the government authority executing the metro project – for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals", Aaditya tweeted.
"The vigour with which the Mumbai Metro is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in PoK, giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees?"Late on Friday evening, authorities began felling trees just hours after the Bombay High Court rejected the pleas against the cutting of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the city, for Metro car shed project
NDTV reported that activists gathered at Aarey Colony after a video showing a tree being cut there was widely circulated on social media. Rules say once a tree committee approves cutting, the order should be uploaded on a government website and trees can be cut 15 days after posting the permission on the website, sources told NDTV. Mumbai Mirror reported that authorities began cutting trees around 9 pm despite protests from activists. Nearly 300 people gathered at the site as activists removed barricades to stop authorities and were later lathicharged, as per the report. Reema Shah, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group, said, "We were at the entrance and people weren't allowed to enter. Soon, a lot of people gathered at the gate. Once, people even managed to push through. Sometime after that (about an hour or so later), they pushed the public away from the gates." Mayanka Goel, a 25-year-old who was on the scene, claimed the police lathicharged the crowd. "A crowd gathered outside the gates, chanting and demanding to go inside. The police shut the gates and were guarding the entrance. There are already a lot of police vans on the spot," she told Firstpost. "At some point, the police lathicharged the crowd. After a point, there were two distinct sides. A wall of police and the citizens. Once again, things got out of hand and a number of cops started to drag the crowd away. They arrested the most vocal activist. She was in fact the one keeping the crowd in control, making sure we protest silently instead of charging inside." The cops soon started forcing the crowd to disperse, Mayanka added. Congress leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to ask Mumbaikars to resist:
Urgent request to Mumbaikars: Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aaarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now. #SaveAareyForest#SaveAareypic.twitter.com/Ng5Yfv61gu — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019
Environmental activist Harish Iyer tweeted:
where are you @AUThackeray, where is the tiger cub hiding? where is your anger? where the hell is your anger? not asking you to blacken faces.. not asking you to break the bones of couples.. not asking you to burn books... is that why you are missing ? #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/DPQYFYY52b — harish iyer 🏳️🌈 #SaveAarey (@hiyer) October 4, 2019
AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarehnas claimed the crowd was lathicharged twice:
DCP Swami non-cooperative, Cops Lathi Charge protestors a 2nd time!
There is no violence here! We are all educated and lawful protesters!
This is just not done!#SaveAareySaveMumbai
— Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) October 4, 2019
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad detained
The Mumbai Police detained Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad as he tried to visit Aarey Colony alonh with shi supporters, where protests were held against the cutting of trees to build a car shed for he Mumbai Metro. Police had earlier imposed Section 144 in the area.
Aaditya Thackeray condemns destruction of "ecosystems in the middle of the night"
In a tweet where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray shared a video showing the arrest of Priyanka Chaturvedi, he wrote, "Detaining citizens and arresting youth for standing with environment. So much for speaking about environment at global level while we destroy ecosystems here in the middle of the night."
MMRC chief defends felling of trees
Soon after the protests began at Aarey Colony last night, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation defended the decision to cut trees , saying that action was taken only after the Bombay High Court quashed four petitions and fined them for being frivolous.
"The Tree Authority permission issued on 13th Sept 2019. HC has dismissed 4 petitions today and has also imposed fine of Rs 50000 for a frivolous petition," she said in a tweet.
She also added that the 15 days' notice period had been completed before the action was taken by the Tree Authority. the MMRCL is planting trees to "mitigate" the effects of cutting trees, she said in another tweet.
Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Shiv Sena for 'double standards'
Arrested activists sent to judicial custody
The 29 activists arrested in connection with the protest against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony have been sent to judicial custody, reported Times of India. The activists will be taken to Thane jail.
Bombay HC rejects fresh appeal seeking stay on felling of trees; NGT to hear matter on 10 Oct
The Bombay High Court has rejected a fresh plea of activists seeking a stay on cutting of trees in Aarey Colony. The activists will now move the Supreme Court in the matter. Meanwhile, the matter will be heard at the National Green Tribunal on 10 October.
'I am here to condemn clandestine felling of trees': Sanjay Nirupam reaches Aarey
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam arrived at Aarey Colony to express solidarity with those protesting against felling of trees. Nirupam said, "Governments are not formed on court orders, they are formed after democratic support from people. Then how can the current dispensation ignore people's will and do a work hat will destroy the green cover and hence people's lives."
Nirupam said he had come to "condemn" the clandestine manner in which trees were cut and to protest against the detention of citizens.
Prakash Javadekar backs felling of trees in Aarey, says environment protection and develpoment must go hand in hand
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday backed the proposed metro shed in Aarey forest area and said that development and environment protection should be done together. His statements come amid the ongoing protests against the felling of trees in Mumbai's "green lung".
Drawing parallels between the development of Delhi metro and Mumbai metro he said, "The High Court has ruled that Aarey is not a forest. Metros in Delhi today are one of the best metros across the world. How does it develop? When the first metro station was constructed, 20-25 trees were cut down. People then protested against it".
"But metro has planted five trees for every single tree that it has taken down. Now, there are 271 stations. Forest undercover area has increased in Delhi. 30 lakh people are using the metro as public transport. This is the mantra of development and protecting the environment. Both should go together," the BJP leader said.
Green activist seen hugging a tree at one of entries to Aarey colony
An activist was seen hugging a tree at one of the entrances to Aarey Colony from Marol Maroshi Road, where Section 144 has been imposed. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation had started hacking trees from Friday night to make way for a car shed project, just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow felling of trees in the prime green lung of the city.
29 arrested, including six women in in Aarey protests
Aaditya Thackeray tweets in support of activists, NCP calls him 'fake' environmentalist
Opposition NCP and Congress targeted the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP, saying that the saffron parties have failed to save trees in Aarey Colony. In a veiled dig at Thackeray, the NCP asked where the "fake environment lovers" were when the tree felling began.
"The Aarey tree felling is nothing but hitting Mumbaikars by first rendering them helpless. The @ShivSena bedeviled over the last 25 years. Now, it is holding commo Mumbaikars to ransom in alliance with the BJP," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted. "Where were fake environment lovers, who championed ban on plastic, when the tree felling started?" Malik asked on the micro-blogging site, tagging Thackeray and the BJP.
38 protesters booked, 60 more detained: Mumbai police
Politicians across party line lend support to 'Save Aarey' movement
Sensing the pulse of citizens in the run-up to the Assembly polls, politicians across party lines have declared their support to "save the Aarey" movement leaving BJP alone to defend the environmental costs for the proposed development.
Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and even NDA ally Shiv Sena have all relayed support to the "Save Aarey" movement.
Other than the BJP, who has underlined and maintained its stand on concerns of mobility and connectivity, with Narendra Modi laying foundation for the Metro Bhavan in September, no political party has dared to oppose the city-based activists in their bid to save the city's last remaining green areas.
Shiv Sena condemning tree felling at Aarey is like shedding crocodile tears, says Sanjay Jha in a jibe at Aaditya Thackeray
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha lashed out at Aaditya Thackeray after the Shiv Sena leader earlier on Saturday extended support to the "Save Aarey" movement and termed the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act.
In a veiled attack on Aaditya, Jha said that Shiv Sena's condemnation of tree felling at Aarey colony is like "shedding crocodile tears".
Mumbai Congress hits out at Devendra Fadnavis govt
Castigating the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for violating citizens' rights and demands, the Mumbai Congress alleged that the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government was taking "refuge of night's dark hours to hide its Anti-Mumbai actions".
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi 'forcibly' detained by Mumbai police
Among those being detained by Mumbai police, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's name has also cropped up. Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and former Mayor Shubha Raul have also been detained by the cops.
AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon appeals citizens to continue protests for Aarey
In light of the recent development, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma urged citizens to gather at the three entrances to the Aarey colony, where traffic movement has stopped, and step up their protests.
Mumbai metro treating citizens like criminals: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also lend his support to activists opposing the felling of trees at Aarey Colony area, terming the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act which was carried out "in cover of night".
Calling out the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) – the government authority executing the metro project – for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals", Aaditya tweeted.
Section 144 imposed at Aarey Colony
Section 144 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey colony and surrounding areas after showdown between green activists and the police escalated since Friday night over felling of trees.
FIR lodged against 38 protesters, claims report
According to several reports, over 100 people were detained and 20 were arrested by the Mumbai police. The reports also claimed that the protesters will be produced to court on Saturday. FIR against 38 such protesters have also been registered by the police.
The media persons were barred from getting inside the premises of police stations.
All three entrances to Aarey Colony blocked
The three entrances to the forest area – from the Western Expressway Highway and Marol – have been blocked, with no one being permitted inside the radius of around 3 kilometre.
All roads leading to Aarey metro shed project location barricaded
All roads leading to the to the Aarey metro shed project location have been barricaded by cops after activists clashed with the police over felling of trees at the Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night.
These developments came as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to chop off the trees in the dead of the night, hours after the Bombay High Court verdict refusing to stay the development plan.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad detained
The Mumbai Police detained Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad as he tried to visit Aarey Colony alonh with shi supporters, where protests were held against the cutting of trees to build a car shed for he Mumbai Metro. Police had earlier imposed Section 144 in the area.
Around 1,800 trees felled, says AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon, hits out at Shiv Sena for 'just tweeting'
"Around 1,800 of the over 2,600 trees to be felled have been cut since last night. The remaining are expected to be cut today," AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon told Firstpost.
Claiming that the police cordoned off the area since, she claimed that people are being detained since last night itself. "Those detained till 3 am have been released. 20-30 people arrested after 3 am have been taken to Aarey, Dahisar police stations. Cognisable offences have been filed against them," she said.
"What’s worse is that seven to eight girls were detained and kept at police stations overnight without any charges. The charges against them were framed only in the morning," she alleged.
Criticising the Shiv Sena for "just tweeting" about the issue, the AAP leader also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that no other leader from any political party joined the protests till 10 am on Saturday.
Timeline of Aarey protests
29 August - BMC's Tree Authority grants permission to MMRC to cut trees in Aarey, sparking protests
1 September- Activists form human chain
6 September- MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide launches counter-campaign
14 September- Devendra Fadnavis says Aarey not forest, Mumbai Metro will reduce carbon footprint
18 September- BMC says alternative shed at Kanjurmarg not feasible
4 October- Bombay HC quashes petition, clears cutting of trees
AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon lashes out at Congress
Replying to Congress' post on Twitter which condemned the felling of trees at Aarey colony and the arrest of protestors, AAP National Executive member Preeti Sharma Menon targeted the Congress for taking action only on the micro-blogging website.
"And in all this, Mumbai Congress, you slept. You didn't come for the protest at night. You didn't come to the police stations for the release of the detainees," she wrote.
Sena leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sheetal Mhatre thank Sunil Prabhu for helping detained activists
Around noon, Shiv Sena member Sheetal Mhatre tweeted that she had been detained at the Vanrai police station, along with Vishakha Rauti, Sheetal Seth and Sanjana Ghadi. A few hours later, she shared a photo, which also had Priyanka Chaturvedi. She thanked Dindoshi MLA Sunil Prabhu for helping activists at the Vanrai, Samata Nagar, Aarey and Dahisar police stations.
Joint Secretary, AAP Maharashtra Aditya Paul wrote on Twitter that nine people detained at the Dindoshi Police station were released
18:34 (IST)
Police cordon off Aarey Colony following a protest against the tree-cutting being carried out for the Metro car shed project
Aaditya Thackeray condemns destruction of "ecosystems in the middle of the night"
In a tweet where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray shared a video showing the arrest of Priyanka Chaturvedi, he wrote, "Detaining citizens and arresting youth for standing with environment. So much for speaking about environment at global level while we destroy ecosystems here in the middle of the night."
Jignesh Mewani tweets in support of arrested activists
Tweeting about the arrest of activists protesting the cutting of trees at Aarey, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mewani said that it has only been a few days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech on combating global warming at the UN.
Aaditya Thackeray tweets in support of arrested protestors
Coming out in support of the arrested activists, Aaditya Thackeray asked Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.
Watch: Tree being felled at Aarey
MMRC chief defends felling of trees
Soon after the protests began at Aarey Colony last night, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation defended the decision to cut trees , saying that action was taken only after the Bombay High Court quashed four petitions and fined them for being frivolous.
"The Tree Authority permission issued on 13th Sept 2019. HC has dismissed 4 petitions today and has also imposed fine of Rs 50000 for a frivolous petition," she said in a tweet.
She also added that the 15 days' notice period had been completed before the action was taken by the Tree Authority. the MMRCL is planting trees to "mitigate" the effects of cutting trees, she said in another tweet.
Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Shiv Sena for 'double standards'
Aarey most important issue: Uddhav Thackeray
Saying that Aarey is the most important issues for him, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray assured that he will seek "in-depth information" on the situation, reported ANI.
Arrested activists sent to judicial custody
The 29 activists arrested in connection with the protest against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony have been sent to judicial custody, reported Times of India. The activists will be taken to Thane jail.
Bollywood actors join 'Save Aarey' chorus
Several Bollywood actors like Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan tweeted in support of the Save Aarey movement.
"There's always been a conflict between development and conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees and parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does," tweeted Alia Bhatt.
Swara and Varun both shared videos of trees being felled.
Bombay HC rejects fresh appeal seeking stay on felling of trees; NGT to hear matter on 10 Oct
The Bombay High Court has rejected a fresh plea of activists seeking a stay on cutting of trees in Aarey Colony. The activists will now move the Supreme Court in the matter. Meanwhile, the matter will be heard at the National Green Tribunal on 10 October.
AAP leader claims Aarey protesters arrested not detained
A local AAP leader reported on Twitter that the activists 'detained' from the protest site for violating prohibitory orders will now be produced in the court.
Will deal with murderers of trees, Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP day after sealing alliance pact
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that his party won't let go of Aarey forest. He said that he will "deal with the murderers of trees, without explicitly naming his alliance partner. Shiv Sena is part of the government, both at the Centre and in state but critics say it has not raised the matter with ally BJP with enough seriousness.
'I am here to condemn clandestine felling of trees': Sanjay Nirupam reaches Aarey
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam arrived at Aarey Colony to express solidarity with those protesting against felling of trees. Nirupam said, "Governments are not formed on court orders, they are formed after democratic support from people. Then how can the current dispensation ignore people's will and do a work hat will destroy the green cover and hence people's lives."
Nirupam said he had come to "condemn" the clandestine manner in which trees were cut and to protest against the detention of citizens.
Prakash Javadekar backs felling of trees in Aarey, says environment protection and develpoment must go hand in hand
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday backed the proposed metro shed in Aarey forest area and said that development and environment protection should be done together. His statements come amid the ongoing protests against the felling of trees in Mumbai's "green lung".
Drawing parallels between the development of Delhi metro and Mumbai metro he said, "The High Court has ruled that Aarey is not a forest. Metros in Delhi today are one of the best metros across the world. How does it develop? When the first metro station was constructed, 20-25 trees were cut down. People then protested against it".
"But metro has planted five trees for every single tree that it has taken down. Now, there are 271 stations. Forest undercover area has increased in Delhi. 30 lakh people are using the metro as public transport. This is the mantra of development and protecting the environment. Both should go together," the BJP leader said.
Killing trees is like stabbing yourself in lungs: Milind Deora hits out at Mumbai Metro
Condemning the MMRC's move, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Saturday said the felling of trees was a "major setback" for Mumbai. He further added, "When cities destroy coastlines and green cover, they’re advancing the doomsday clock."
Green activist seen hugging a tree at one of entries to Aarey colony
An activist was seen hugging a tree at one of the entrances to Aarey Colony from Marol Maroshi Road, where Section 144 has been imposed. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation had started hacking trees from Friday night to make way for a car shed project, just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow felling of trees in the prime green lung of the city.
29 arrested, including six women in in Aarey protests
Aaditya Thackeray tweets in support of activists, NCP calls him 'fake' environmentalist
Opposition NCP and Congress targeted the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP, saying that the saffron parties have failed to save trees in Aarey Colony. In a veiled dig at Thackeray, the NCP asked where the "fake environment lovers" were when the tree felling began.
"The Aarey tree felling is nothing but hitting Mumbaikars by first rendering them helpless. The @ShivSena bedeviled over the last 25 years. Now, it is holding commo Mumbaikars to ransom in alliance with the BJP," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted. "Where were fake environment lovers, who championed ban on plastic, when the tree felling started?" Malik asked on the micro-blogging site, tagging Thackeray and the BJP.
Activists seek stay from Bombay HC till matter is heard by SC
Environmentalists protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai have decided to approach the Bombay High Court to seek a stay order until the matter is taken up by the Supreme Court, News18 reported.
38 protesters booked, 60 more detained: Mumbai police
Politicians across party line lend support to 'Save Aarey' movement
Sensing the pulse of citizens in the run-up to the Assembly polls, politicians across party lines have declared their support to "save the Aarey" movement leaving BJP alone to defend the environmental costs for the proposed development.
Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and even NDA ally Shiv Sena have all relayed support to the "Save Aarey" movement.
Other than the BJP, who has underlined and maintained its stand on concerns of mobility and connectivity, with Narendra Modi laying foundation for the Metro Bhavan in September, no political party has dared to oppose the city-based activists in their bid to save the city's last remaining green areas.
Shiv Sena condemning tree felling at Aarey is like shedding crocodile tears, says Sanjay Jha in a jibe at Aaditya Thackeray
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha lashed out at Aaditya Thackeray after the Shiv Sena leader earlier on Saturday extended support to the "Save Aarey" movement and termed the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act.
In a veiled attack on Aaditya, Jha said that Shiv Sena's condemnation of tree felling at Aarey colony is like "shedding crocodile tears".
Rest in Peace Aarey forest, we failed you, says filmmaker Onir
Filmmaker Onir came out in support of the protesters and green activists in Aarey Colony on Saturday. He said, "My heart breaks to know that by morning many proud erect trees will have fallen to human greed."
Saddest day in Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam
Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also condemned the Mumbai Metro's move and all those who supported the car shed project in Aarey.
Mumbai Congress hits out at Devendra Fadnavis govt
Castigating the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for violating citizens' rights and demands, the Mumbai Congress alleged that the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government was taking "refuge of night's dark hours to hide its Anti-Mumbai actions".
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi 'forcibly' detained by Mumbai police
Among those being detained by Mumbai police, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's name has also cropped up. Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and former Mayor Shubha Raul have also been detained by the cops.
AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon appeals citizens to continue protests for Aarey
In light of the recent development, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma urged citizens to gather at the three entrances to the Aarey colony, where traffic movement has stopped, and step up their protests.
Mumbai metro treating citizens like criminals: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also lend his support to activists opposing the felling of trees at Aarey Colony area, terming the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act which was carried out "in cover of night".
Calling out the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) – the government authority executing the metro project – for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals", Aaditya tweeted.
Section 144 imposed at Aarey Colony
Section 144 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey colony and surrounding areas after showdown between green activists and the police escalated since Friday night over felling of trees.
FIR lodged against 38 protesters, claims report
According to several reports, over 100 people were detained and 20 were arrested by the Mumbai police. The reports also claimed that the protesters will be produced to court on Saturday. FIR against 38 such protesters have also been registered by the police.
The media persons were barred from getting inside the premises of police stations.
All three entrances to Aarey Colony blocked
The three entrances to the forest area – from the Western Expressway Highway and Marol – have been blocked, with no one being permitted inside the radius of around 3 kilometre.
All roads leading to Aarey metro shed project location barricaded
All roads leading to the to the Aarey metro shed project location have been barricaded by cops after activists clashed with the police over felling of trees at the Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night.
These developments came as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to chop off the trees in the dead of the night, hours after the Bombay High Court verdict refusing to stay the development plan.