Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai: 24-yr-old labourer dies after falling into manhole in Kurla, case registered; BMC initiates inquiry

India FP Staff Jun 25, 2018 08:21:16 IST

A 24-year-old labourer from Rajasthan died after falling into a 15-feet deep manhole in Kurla in Mumbai on Friday night. The incident reportedly took place around 10.30 pm, according to media reports.

Dinesh Jatholiya was walking home in the Adarsh Nagar slums of Kurla (East) when he stepped on a manhole covered with plastic sheets with no sign board indicating so, reported The Times of India.

File image of BMC building. Wikipedia

File image of BMC building. Wikipedia

Hearing his screams, passers-by alerted the Nehru Nagar Police Station and the Fire Brigade. Jatholiya's body was recovered on Saturday morning and was shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion for an autopsy, the report added.

The Nehru Nagar police registered a case of negligence against unknown persons under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. According to latest reports, the cops said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a departmental inquiry on who was responsible for the manhole kept open. "We are depending on the BMC's findings to come a conclusion," The Times of India quoted a police official as saying.

A senior BMC official told The Indian Express, “We are investigating as to who left the drain open and why. It is a box drain and was not supposed to be left uncovered. Once we investigate the matter, we will fix the responsibility and take necessary action.”

The report also said that locals had been facing problems due to the open drain for several months. "There are several uncovered manholes in the area. After we had complained some of them were covered, however, few are still open. We had been complaining about this for a year," local resident Aayaz Gawathe told The Indian Express. 

Last week, the BMC told the Bombay High Court that it was ready for rains and that over 1,400 safety nets were installed on manholes in the city, reported The Free Press Journal

 


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 08:21 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}