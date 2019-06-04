Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says bringing back ballot papers is like 'using lanterns in era of electric bulbs'

New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said "bringing back ballot papers is like using lanterns in the era of electric bulbs." This comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers in elections.

"Election mandate silenced the opposition for a while but they are now crawling out of their shell and blaming the EVMs for their failure and the mandate that Modiji received in the Lok Sabha polls," Naqvi told ANI.

"Firstly she initiated riots in West Bengal, then she was against Shri Ram and now this ruckus over EVMs. They can hear their sent off that's why they are so restless now", said senior BJP leader.

"Even after all the ruckus over EVMs, did you find any discrepancy in the matching of VVPATs and EVMs?" Naqvi asked.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee raised questions on EVMs used during the recent Lok Sabha polls. She has also urged Opposition parties to unite and demand the return of ballot papers for polling during elections.