Mukherjee Nagar incident: AAP MLA Jarnail Singh urges Amit Shah to take strict action against other cops seen 'assaulting' Delhi driver in video

New Delhi (India): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to take action against more cops allegedly involved in the Mukherjee Nagar police assault case.

"Several videos are available of the incident. There are 10 to 15 people seen in these videos whereas action has been taken against only three cops," Singh, an MLA from Tilak Nagar, said in the letter.

Singh urged Shah to take strict action against the remaining policemen who allegedly thrashed an auto driver after an accident in north-west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday.

"Such incidents raise questions on law and order (in the national capital). I hope that you would take cognizance of the incident and immediately take strict action against rest of the policemen," Singh said in the letter.

He also asked the Home Minister to issue directions to the police officials to tackle these issues with sensitivity while keeping in view the "deteriorating law and order situations" in Delhi.

"If we look at the whole episode, it is clear that Delhi police have failed to tackle the issue as expected from a civilized and sensitive police force," the letter reads.

The MLA also urged Shah, whose ministry controls the Delhi police, to ensure that no action is taken against the driver.

He said, "Initially, the police said that it would not take any action against the victim but, in a statement on 18 June, it vowed to lodge an FIR against him. Police are not providing a copy of the FIR despite repeated requests so that we can know the status of the case."

On Tuesday, Delhi Police submitted a report to the Home Affairs in the case.

Three cops – two assistant sub-inspectors and a constable – were suspended for misconduct by the police following a preliminary investigation into the case which took place following a cop being allegedly attacked by the auto driver with a kirpan.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident.

