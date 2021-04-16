MUHS UG medical exams postponed till June in view of rising COVID-19 cases

The MUHS is the governing body for all medical and dental colleges of Maharashtra

The undergraduate exams conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which were scheduled to begin from 19 April, have now been postponed till June. The decision on the exam was announced by the Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh after a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, there were demands from student organizations to reschedule the exams for undergraduate students of the second and third year in medical colleges.

“Due to hike in COVID-19 cases the UG medical exams to be conducted by MUHS have been postponed till June,” Deshmukh said. He also took to his social media account and tweeted on Thursday, 15 April that the decision to postpone the exams was taken after consulting the chief minister and a revised schedule will be released soon.

“After deliberations with the state chief minister, it has been decided that the MUHS exams scheduled to begin from April 19 will now take place in June 2021,” tweeted Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, an official notification on this decision will be released by MUHS soon, confirmed officials from the university.

The undergraduate exams were originally scheduled to take place in February, but were deferred first to March and then to April due to increasing coronavirus cases.

At present at least 500 students from several medical colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Solapur are currently in quarantine after testing positive, while others have family members who tested positive recently.