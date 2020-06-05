MUHS to hold university exams for UG and PG courses from 15 July; Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approves plan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all universities, gave his nod to the state government for conducting all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) from 15 July.

According to Hindustan Times, state minister for medical education Anil Deshmukh had called on Koshyari on Thursday to submit a plan for conducting the medical exams.

The minister informed the governor that the MUHS had decided to hold exams according to three alternative plans.

As per the first plan, the theory examinations will be held from 15 July to 15 August in a staggered manner, if situation permits. The second plan says that if exams are not conducted according to the first plan due to the coronavirus pandemic, then the papers will be held from 16 August to 15 September.

According to the third plan, the authorities concerned will seek guidance from the Central Medical Council if the first or second plan cannot be implemented.

Deshmukh is learnt to have apprised Koshyari that he had held consultations with the Indian Nursing Council, Medical Council of India and other central bodies before deciding the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the MUHS has decided to give nearly 70,000 students of UG and PG courses the option of appearing for the summer exams from any health science college of their choice at their hometown or from their own college, reported Times of India.

The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus and COVID-19 lockdown in the state.