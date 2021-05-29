As per the new guidelines, frisking of students will not take place at examination centres, as social distancing norms have to be followed

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has released the guidelines for the winter 2020 and summer 2021 examinations conducted by the university.

The three-page guideline, released by the MUHS Controller of Examinations Dr Ajit Gajanan Pathak, details the instructions which students have to take while appearing for the exams. It also gives details of the various safety measures that students have to follow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document was made available on the varsity's website muhs.ac.in on Friday (28 May).

As per the MUHS notification, sanitiser bottles should be made available at the entrance of the examination centre, and both the exam room and staff room must have bottles of sanitisers.

MUHS students have also been asked to report 45 minutes before their exam. The university says it has been done so to avoid overcrowding before the examination. They have also been asked not to wear wristwatches and other items that have been prohibited.

The guidelines also say that frisking of students will not take place as social distancing norms have to be followed.

All the halls, walls and floor of the exam centre should be sprayed with disinfectant.

After the verification of the staff is completed, all staff members have to mandatorily wear fresh masks and gloves at all time. The university has instructed the authorities at exam centres to ensure that the desk and chair of all the candidates are sanitised.

A sample seating plan has also been attached in the guidelines. During the exam, MUHS students should be seated at least two metres away from each other.

Hand washing stations should be made available at the exam centre in order to ensure that students can wash their hands frequently.