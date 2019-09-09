Muharram restrictions in Kashmir: Police beat up, abuse journalists in Srinagar despite official curfew passes

Srinagar: A policeman hurled abuses at a woman journalist. Another officer told a group of journalists on Sunday that they can't walk past barbed wire spools to reach offices in Srinagar's Press Enclave. One came out running at another journalist near the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium with his wooden baton threatening to damage his vehicle. As clampdown in the Valley intensified with restrictions becoming more severe due to Muharram procession on 10 September, journalists in Kashmir are facing a tough time. The Muharram procession which is scheduled for (Tuesday) tomorrow to mourn the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

After the Centre revoked Article 370 to allow non-residents to own land and other properties in Kashmir, mediapersons have faced a tough time in Kashmir. Apart from snapping internet facilities in Srinagar's Press Enclave, the authorities have also questioned some journalists over their reporting on Kashmir. "We call upon the police department to issue a circular that journalists be allowed to perform their job hassle free," a spokesperson of Women Journalists Association said after a woman journalist associated with a Chandigarh-based newspaper was attacked and "abused" by the local police deployed near Jehangir Chowk overpass.

"Despite having the curfew pass and the identification proof, she was denied permission to move and her car was hit with batons while she was sitting inside. Despite her repeated pleas, the policemen at the spot warned her of dire consequences and tried to seize her vehicle. They also abused her family," the WJA said in a statement.

Apart from delaying the curfew passes, journalists were also restricted from freely moving in Srinagar city. A police official stopped a group of journalists from proceeding towards Press Enclave on 5 August while another group was baton charged in Srinagar city on Saturday.

Bilal Ahmad, a photo journalist, was bruised and was injured after a policeman hit him with a baton at Hassanabad area of Saidakadal in Srinagar city. The incident happened on Saturday when Ahmad was covering the procession of Shiite Muslims. "Between 2 pm to 2.30 pm we were covering the procession which was disallowed at Hassanabad. When we were in the middle of our work, a policeman came rushing towards us and fired pellets in the air. He beat up the group of journalists with batons. While I received bruises in the hand, another one was badly injured in the back," he said.

In Srinagar city owing to the severe restrictions, journalists said that the armed force personnel were not even allowing the movement of vehicles on the passes which have been issued by the district authorities. The authorities said that they will not allow any Muharram procession till 10 September. "In view of the imposition of Section 144 of Cr Pc and in order to avoid any loss of life and property, the government has decided that no procession shall be allowed in district Srinagar on Muharram 8 th, 9 th and 10-th which falls on September 8, 9 and 10 respectively," authorities said in a statement which was issued earlier.

However, even as the government announced that there were only restrictions on the gathering of more than four people, the policemen were also seen restricting the pedestrian movement of indiduals. The roads that lead to the Press Enclave were sealed with the barbed wire spools and plastic barricades while the authorities barred a group of Shias from taking out a procession from Abi Guzar area of Srinagar city on Sunday.

Restrictions were intense in downtown areas of Srinagar city on Monday as the procession was planned to be taken out from Gowkadal area. "Compared to previous years, restrictions are more severe this time. The authorities used to allow the procession from different Shia neighbourhoods, but this time the forces fired tear gas shells on the procession that was taken out on the third day of Muharram in Madeen Shah area of Srinagar," said Hakeem Raashid, a journalist in Srinagar.

He said that the due to the clampdown he could not go to his office — a local newspaper in Srinagar. "In the previous years, the government forces would allow processions even in Shia stronghold of Zadibal, but now they are not allowing even small processions anywhere," he said. At Abiguzar a group of Shia Muslims, clad in black, were barred by policemen from moving to Lal Chowk on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police Muneer Khan said that the matter of the policemen beating up journalists at Hassanabad should have been brought to the notice of the concerned senior police officials. "The matter should be brought to the notice of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar and we will look into it," he said.