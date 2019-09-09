Muharram 2019: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversion notice between Nesbit Junction, Zainabia Hall for today, tomorrow

The Mumbai Police has issued travel advisories for 9 and 10 September, keeping in view Muharram processions in the Byculla- CSMT area.

The notification, shared on Twitter, says that traffic will be diverted from 4 pm on Monday, due to a Shab-e-Shahadat procession on the route starting from Nesbit Junction and covering Sofia Zuber Junction, JJ Junction, IR Road, Pakmodia Street and ending at Zainabia Hall.

On the north-bound route, traffic from Chakala junction towards Sir JJ Junction will be diverted along P D'mello Road from 3.30 pm, while on the south-bound route, traffic from Khadparshi junction towards Nesbit Junction will be diverted along Balwantsingh Dodhi Marg.

Additionally, vehicles coming from Kalbadevi and IR Road towards Mandvi Junction will be diverted along Mohammad Ali Road and P D'Mello road. Vehicles from Noorbaug junction towards JJ Junction will be diverted to Dr Maheshwari Road.

In view of Muharram processions, traffic advisory and diversions on Dt. 09/09/2019 and Dt. 10/09/2019 are as follows :

Traffic near Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Road, Pydhonie Junction and Chakala Junction will also be affected while the Lalbaug Bridge will remain closed.

On 10 September, the Ashura procession will begin from Zainabia Hall at 2 pm and will head down the Pakmodia Road, Nesbit Junction towards Rehmatabad Cemetery at Mazgaon.

Vehicular traffic towards Noorbagh will be diverted along RM Naik Marg from 2 pm to midnight. Balwantsingh Dodhi Marg connecting Mazgaon Court and Nesbit Junction will remain closed, as will Saint Savata Marg from Dr BA Road to Mustafa Mazaar Junction.

Vehicular traffic along Lalbaug and Byculla bridges will also be diverted.