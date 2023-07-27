‘Mughals razed 4 lakh temples to make mosques; they will be returned to Hindus’: UP Minister

In a recent statement that sparked controversy, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a Minister of State in UP, courted controversy speaking about the fate of mosques in India in the wake of the Gyanvapi masjid row.

He claimed that the Mughals had constructed mosques by demolishing a staggering four lakh temples across the nation.

Singh expressed his determination to reclaim these temples and hand them over to the Hindu community.

During discussions on the Gyanvapi case, the Minister asserted that all temples, which he believes were once Hindu places of worship, should be rightfully returned to the Hindu community.

Singh pointed to the historical figure, Aurangzeb, accusing him of demolishing the said temples and building mosques in their place.

To avenge this historical event, he advocated for the immediate demolition of the 4 lakh mosques and build temples, asserting the Hindus’ rights over these structures.

Singh’s fervor extended to Kashi, a revered city in Hindu tradition. He urged non-Hindus to vacate the city voluntarily, emphasizing its significance as a sacred site for Hindus and the core of their faith.

Citing Lord Shiva’s creation of the universe from Kashi, the Minister underscored the importance of this location to the Hindu community, urging an end to any disputes surrounding it.

Further, Singh made remarks about the political landscape, criticizing certain parties for allegedly favoring the Muslim population.

He claimed that parties like SP, BSP, and Congress were oriented towards gaining Muslim votes and harbored an anti-Hindu mentality.

He stressed the importance of respecting Hindu sentiments and interests, suggesting that a party advocating for Hindu welfare would be fit to govern the country.

He proudly mentioned the current ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party, as an example of this.

The Minister of State expressed confidence that these temples, which he perceives as “captured,” will be released through the legal system, advocating for their return to the Hindu community.

He also dismissed calls from certain political figures, like Owaisi, to leave the issue to negotiation, asserting that the captured temples must be freed without compromise.