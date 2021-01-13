Muchhad Paanwala drugs case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan summoned by NCB
The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, which is frequented by celebrities, in connection with the same case
Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case on Wednesday, an official said.
Khan was seen entering the NCB's office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 10 am.
He was summoned by the agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in a drugs case, in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kg of drugs last week, sources said. The NCB wants to record Khan's statement over this transaction, they said.
The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, which is frequented by celebrities, in connection with the same case.
Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, including British national Sajnani, with 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas in Mumbai, an official earlier said.
The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik arrive at NCB office to mark court-mandated montly attendance
Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were accompanied by their father at the NCB office on Monday morning
Aditya Alva, accused in Sandalwood drug case, arrested by Bengaluru Police
Aditya Alva has been absconding since September 2020 after he was named an accused in the drug case involving Kannada film actors, producers and party organisers
NCB detains Tollywood actress in connection to drug probe during raid at Mumbai hotel
Officials have reportedly recovered 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh during the operation