MU IDOL Admission 2021: Mumbai University begins registration process; check details

The Mumbai University (MU) has begun the registration process for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) admission 2021 from today, 28 October. The admission process has started for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac. Meanwhile, the deadline to register for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Masters of Arts (MA) and Masters of Commerce (MCom) courses is 20 November.

For more details and information, students can check the official notification here.

Admission Notification of Institute of Distance and Open Learning ( IDOL), University of Mumbai

Steps to apply for MU IDOL Admission 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac/

Step 2: Search and click on the programme that the candidate wants to apply for

Step 3: Then, enter the required login details or register online

Step 4: After registration, fill in the application form and pay the fee. Then, click on submit

Step 5: Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future reference and use

Check direct link to apply: https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac/Login

According to the official notice, candidates seeking admission for the academic year 2020-21 for IDOL whose PNR Number is generated can use the same for this year’s admission process. However, they are requested to make a fresh registration on the official website before filling the online admission form.

Below are a few instructions for unregistered students:

- Before proceeding with the online admission, applicants must hold a functional email id and registered mobile number

- Candidates must show a scanned copy of passport size colour photograph along with signature against white background

- They much also have correct details of residential address or address for communication

- All necessary mark sheets and certificates of the last qualifying exam must be sent

- There will be only online payment as challan or offline payment will not accepted

