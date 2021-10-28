MU IDOL Admission 2021: Mumbai University begins registration process; check details
Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac
The Mumbai University (MU) has begun the registration process for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) admission 2021 from today, 28 October. The admission process has started for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.
Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac. Meanwhile, the deadline to register for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Masters of Arts (MA) and Masters of Commerce (MCom) courses is 20 November.
For more details and information, students can check the official notification here.
Admission Notification of
Institute of Distance and Open Learning ( IDOL), University of Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CCyjgIcXo1
— University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) October 26, 2021
Steps to apply for MU IDOL Admission 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac/
Step 2: Search and click on the programme that the candidate wants to apply for
Step 3: Then, enter the required login details or register online
Step 4: After registration, fill in the application form and pay the fee. Then, click on submit
Step 5: Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future reference and use
Check direct link to apply: https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac/Login
According to the official notice, candidates seeking admission for the academic year 2020-21 for IDOL whose PNR Number is generated can use the same for this year’s admission process. However, they are requested to make a fresh registration on the official website before filling the online admission form.
Below are a few instructions for unregistered students:
- Before proceeding with the online admission, applicants must hold a functional email id and registered mobile number
- Candidates must show a scanned copy of passport size colour photograph along with signature against white background
- They much also have correct details of residential address or address for communication
- All necessary mark sheets and certificates of the last qualifying exam must be sent
- There will be only online payment as challan or offline payment will not accepted
Keywords: Mumbai University, MU IDOL admission 2021, Mumbai University, MU IDOL 2021, MU IDOL
also read
Mumbai University final year exams 2020 to be conducted online in MCQ format; mock tests will be conducted earlier
According a report, practical exams will commence from 15 September, while theory exams will be held between 1 and 17 October
Mumbai University admission 2021: Third UG merit list out; check cut-off list at mu.ac.in
Candidates will be able to check the minimum marks mentioned for each course admission in the MU third merit list 2021
Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: First merit list out; check details at mu.ac.in
For the Science stream, a minimum of 92 percent by state board students is required, 13 percent more than last year