MPSOS releases Class 12 results for Ruk Jana Nahi scheme at mpsos.nic.in, here's how to check

Madhya Pradesh Open Board Class 12 Results have been published for the exams held between 17 August and 2 September

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 result 2020 on 26 September.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi August exam results are available online at mpsos.nic.in.

Examinees can check their MP open board 12th class result 2020 by entering their roll number in the official link.

Here is how you can check result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says ‘Results’ in the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage. Now click on the link that says ‘MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 12th result 2020’

Step 4: In order to get your Class 12 results, candidates must enter two details. First is the exam they appeared in and the second is their registered roll number

Step 5: Select Class 12 from the drop-down list under ‘Exam’ tab

Step 6: Now candidates need to enter their examination roll number in the given space

Step 7: Once you are done, click on ‘Login’ button

Step 8: Your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 12th class results will be displayed on the screen

Step 9: View, download and take a print out of the results for future use

As the board is yet to announce the procedure of issuing the hard copy of the results, students must keep the online results safe and secure for the time being.

Here is the direct link to login to your MPSOS account

According to Jagran Josh, the MPSOS exams are conducted every year in the month of June but this year the novel coronavirus outbreak forced organisers to push back the exams. The MP State Open School Board declared the results after about 25 days from the completion of the tests.

The Class 10th result of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Board was declared on Friday. The exam is usually held in the month of June but this year it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination was held between 17 and 26 August under the “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme of the state government.