MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims admit card released; here's how to download

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exams are conducted for the recruitment in various departments to the posts such as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Deputy Collector

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday released the preliminary examination admit card. All those candidates who have registered to appear for the preliminary examination can download their admit card via the official site mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on 14 March.

According to Careers360, the exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The dates were revised from April 2020 to September, then October and finally to March 2021.

The exam is conducted for the recruitment in various departments to the posts such as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar, The Times Of India reported.

Candidates can download the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card via direct link. https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx

MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of MPSC- mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate’s login section

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your ID and password

Step 5: Upon logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims admit card and take its print out for future reference

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities and get it rectified at the earliest.

All the candidates appearing in the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims exam will be required to carry a printout of the admit card to the examination hall. As the examination is being conducted amidst the pandemic, the candidates will have to abide by the COVID-19 safety guidelines which include wearing a mask at all times and maintaining appropriate distancing.