MPSC releases revised dates for 2020 state civil service prelims examination; check details here

There will be two papers in MPSC Prelims: general studies and one civil services aptitude test. General studies will include topics such as current affairs, geography, history, polity and governance, economy, social development, environment and science

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced revised dates for state civil service prelims examination.

As per the official notification, the MPSC preliminary examination, which was scheduled to be held on 11 October, 2020 will now be conducted on Sunday, 14 March, 2021.

According to The Times of India, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission will conduct the examination for the recruitment in various departments to posts such as Block Development Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar.

There will be two papers in MPSC Prelims: general studies and one civil services aptitude test. General studies will include topics such as current affairs, geography, history, polity and governance, economy, social development, environment and science.

For CSAT, the syllabus includes general mental ability, basic numeracy, logical reasoning and analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, English comprehensions, interpersonal skills.

The MPSC Prelims Exam is an Objective type test of 400 marks.

According to Mumbai Live, in 2020 the Maharashtra government had delayed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam dates due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The MPSC has now decided to conduct the exams in March.

As per the report, the state service pre-engineering service exam will be held in the third week, while the Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B Joint Pre-Examination will be held in April.