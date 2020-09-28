MPSC prelims 2020: Maharashtra commission releases admit card on official website mpsc.gov.in

The subordinate services (group B) prelims exam has been scheduled for 11 October, after being postponed four times since April

MPSC prelims 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday released the MPSC 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who had applied for the MPSC exam can download the admit card from mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC will conduct its subordinate services (group B) prelims exam on 11 October, 2020.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held in April, but got rescheduled to June. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation, the exam was further pushed to 13 September.

However, since NEET was also scheduled on the same day, the Commission decided to postpone the exam, with officials stating that it will not be possible to hold both exams on the same day due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the MPSC prelims this year.

Here's how to download the MPSC prelim exam admit card:

Candidates need to first visit the official MPSC website.

Once there, they need to click on the link that says "MPSC Subordinate Services (Group B) Prelims Admit Card 2020."

After logging in, a new window will appear where candidates will have to click on the 'My Account Section'.

Applicants will have to check the 'Competitive Exam' Tab and choose the year and the post of MPSC State Service Examination 2020, following which, the admit card will be displayed.

Candidates need to download and save the PDF for a print out. Carrying the hall ticket on the day of the examination is mandatory.

MPSC had released a recruitment notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 in February to fill 806 vacancies.

Of the total vacancies, 475 posts are for Police Sub Inspector Post, 52 for Assistant Section Officer Post and 64 for State Tax Inspector Post. Those who clear the prelims will be able to appear for the Mains.

The MPSC prelims exam will have two subjects — General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The exam will be bilingual (Marathi and English) and will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each subject will be of 200 marks and negative marking will be there.