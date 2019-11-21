MPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission releases engineering services admit card on mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2019| Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the engineering services admit card on Thursday, 21 November, 2019, on its official website – mpsc.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted on 24 November, 2019. Candidates will have to pass the preliminary exam in order to appear for the main examination.

How to download MPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of MPSC – mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Online application' on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will appear where the candidates should fill in their respective login details.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and keep a printout of the admit card for future purpose

Qualifying candidates will also have to appear for the next exam as per the selection process.

The online application process commenced on 30 September, 2019, and went on till 14 October, 2019, reported India Today.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.