The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which was attended by cabinet ministers and the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis

FP Trending April 10, 2021 14:13:54 IST
MPSC 2021: Maharashtra govt postpones exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

MPSC 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, which were slated to be held on 11 April, have now been postponed.

The Maharashtra government has taken this decision in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. An online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was held recently and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and other important officials.

In a statement released, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

Maharashtra is currently one of the worst affected states. The state is considering a week’s complete lockdown to stop the community spread.

Updated Date: April 10, 2021 14:13:54 IST

