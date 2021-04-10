MPSC 2021: Maharashtra govt postpones exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which was attended by cabinet ministers and the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis
MPSC 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, which were slated to be held on 11 April, have now been postponed.
The Maharashtra government has taken this decision in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. An online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was held recently and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and other important officials.
महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाची येत्या रविवारी म्हणजे ११ एप्रिल २०२१ रोजी होणारी महाराष्ट्र दुय्यम सेवा अराजपत्रित गट ब ची संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा 2020 पुढे ढकलण्याचा निर्णय आज मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली झालेल्या बैठकीत एकमताने घेण्यात आला.
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 9, 2021
In a statement released, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.
Maharashtra is currently one of the worst affected states. The state is considering a week’s complete lockdown to stop the community spread.
