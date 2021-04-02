MPSC 2020 Engineering Services Prelims answer key released; download at mpsc.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before 8 April

The answer key of State Engineering Prelims 2020 Exam has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on Thursday (1 April).

Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website mpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted by the Commission on 27 March, 2021.

Steps to check MPSC 2020 Engineering Services prelims answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2020 - First Answer Key'

Step 3: The answer key (in PDF format) will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the MPSC Engineering Services Prelims answer key 2020 for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also use this direct link: https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/1288

The last date to raise objections, if any, on the answer key is 8 April. The objections can be sent to this address: MPSC, Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021.

On the basis of objections raised by the candidates, the commission will release the final answer key. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official site for more updates related to the further process.

The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first paper was of General Studies while the second paper was of CSAT or General Studies Paper 2.