MPPSC State Services preliminary exam 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary exam 2019 results declared at mppsc.nic.in

As many as 10,767 candidates have cleared the MPPSC State Service preliminary exam 2019, while 97 students have cleared the MPPSC State Forest Service preliminary exam 2019

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the results of State Service preliminary exam 2019 and State Forest Service preliminary exam 2019 on its official website: mppsc.nic.in.

The result mentions the roll number of candidates who have been qualified to appear for the main examination.

According to a report by Scroll, MPPSC conducted the preliminary exam on 12 January, 2020, at various designated test centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held in two sessions : 10 am to 12 pm and 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

As per Times Now, the recruitment drive is being carried out by MPPSC to fill up as many as 571 vacant positions. To qualify the exam, candidates had to score a minimum of 40 percent.

Steps to check exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission: mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2019," or "Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019."

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen.

Step 4: Scroll down and check for your roll number in the list.

Step 5: Save and take a print out of the result for future use.

Direct link to check MPPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 result.

Direct link to check MPPSC State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 result.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MPPSC for updates on the main examination.