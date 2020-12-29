MPPSC State Services notification 2021 released at mppsc.nic.in; last date of form submission is 10 February

While the hall tickets for MPPSC exam will be issued on 6 April, the prelims exam will be conducted on 11 April next year.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC State Services 2021 notification on its official website on Monday, 28 December. Candidates looking forward to appearing in the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sewa Pariksha 2021 are advised to follow the guidelines and check out the notice published on mppsc.nic.in.

According to Careers 360 report, candidates will have to go through three stages of evaluation to seek a seat in the recruitment drive. It will be only after one has passed through prelims, mains and interview stage of the examination that they will be considered eligible for the MPPSC Group A and B posts.

The report added that the application form for MPPSC 2020-21 can be filled up online by the candidates from 11 January, 2021. The last date of submission is 10 February. While the hall tickets for MPPSC exam will be issued on 6 April, the prelims exam will be conducted on 11 April next year.

The MPPSC aims to recruit candidates for as many as 235 vacant posts. Once the apply link is available, one can apply for the posts by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Apply online’ link on the homepage of the site

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter the details in the given spaces on the application form

Step 4: Save your details and proceed on to paying the application fee

Step 5: Once the fees has been paid, submit the MPPSC Rajya Sewa Pariksha 2021 form online

A Times of India report cited an official notification to state that applicants with graduation degrees in any stream are eligible to apply. While the application fee for General Category applicants is Rs 500, it is Rs 250 for SC, ST, OBC, Ex- Servicemen and Madhya Pradesh domicile candidates.