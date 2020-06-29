MPPSC State Services Exam: Score cards for SSE, Forest Service Prelims released; check mppsc.nic.in for details

The MP State Service Prelim exams and State Forest Service Prelim exams were held in 52 district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

MPPSC State Services Exam | The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the score card for the State Services Examination (SSE) 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 on its website www.mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC conducted the exams on 12 January 2020, NDTV reported. The commission has also released the OMR sheets of the examination.

The report mentions that the MP State Service Prelim exam and State Forest Service Prelim exam were held in 52 district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. Both the papers had objective type questions and the duration was of 2 hours.

Paper one was General Knowledge, and paper two was of General Aptitude Test. Each paper had 100 questions. The question papers were bilingual — in Hindi and English.

A report by Times Now mentions that candidates who have qualified the preliminary examinations would now be eligible for the main exams. The commission so far has not shared the cut off for the preliminary examination.

Once released, the cut off for the exam will be available on mppsc.nic.in under the latest section.

How to check MPPSC State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission - www.mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: At the bottom of the home page, click on the link that reads - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - Download Score Card & OMR Sheet

Step 3: A new window will open where you have to enter your MPPSC prelims exam 2019 roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format

Step 4: Provide the security key and login

Step 5: The score card with detailed marks will be available on the screen

Direct link to check Download Score Card & OMR Sheet of State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - https://mppsconline.in/.