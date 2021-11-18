MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020: Answer key out at mppsc.nic.in; check direct link here

Candidates should also note that no objection would be entertained by the commission after the given period

The answer key of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Engineering Service Examination 2020 has been released today, 18 November. Candidates who have appeared for the MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at https://mppsc.nic.in/.

The MPPSC has released the answer key for General Studies and Mechanical Engineering, General Studies and Civil Engineering, General Studies and Electrical Engineering among other subjects, as per the official notification.

Steps to download the MPPSC Exam 2020 answer key can be found here:

Visit the official website https://mppsc.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the State Engineering Service Examination 2020 provisional answer key link

The MPPSC answer key will be displayed on the screen as a PDF file

Check and download the MPPSC answer key

Click here for direct link for MPPSC 2020 answer key.

In case applicants have any objection, they can challenge the answer key within seven days after the release of the answer key. Candidates should also note that no objection would be entertained by the commission after the given period.

The commission would release the final answer key only after taking the objections, raised by candidates, into consideration. The decision of the MPPSC with regards to the challenges raised would be considered final.

The MPPSC had conducted the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 on 14 November. On 15 January this year, the Commission started the online application process for the same. The exam was conducted in a single session at various centres including Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Satna districts.

According to the official recruitment notification of the MPPSC, 30 vacancies were available for the post of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department Three posts of Boiler Inspector (Grade ‘A’, and Grade ‘B’) are open in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Similarly, One post of Assistant Electrical Engineer and one post of Assistant Electricity Inspector are vacant in the Energy Department.For further details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of the MPPSC.