MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020: Admit cards released at mppsc.nic.in; check direct link here

The admit cards for State Engineering Services Exam (SES) 2020 have been put out by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) today, 8 November. Candidates who applied for the MPPSC exam for the recruitment of assistant engineers can download the hall tickets on the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/.

Process to download the MPPSC SES 2020 admit card –

- Visit the official website at https://mppsc.nic.in/

- Click on the link that for the MPPSC State Engineering Services hall ticket that is given on the main page

- Key in your details such as serial number and date of birth to login to the portal

- The MPPSC admit card will appear on your screen. Check the details printed on the MPPSC hall ticket

- Save and download a copy of the MPPSC SES Exam 2020 hall ticket for future use

Direct link to view and download admit card is here - https://mppsc.nic.in/admitcard.htm

The MPPSC SES examination will be held on 14 November for the recruitment of assistant engineers at various centres in the state including the Indore, Sagar, Bhopal, Gwalior, Satna, Jabalpur and Ujjain districts. The exam will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The examination is the preliminary round of the selection process and will be be held for 450 marks. The MPPSC SES 2020 preliminary paper will be held in two parts. The first part will contain 50 questions based on General Aptitude and carry a total of 150 marks. The second part of the paper is concerned with testing candidates on their engineering subject. The part consists of 150 questions and carries a weightage of 300 marks.

Only if a candidate qualifies the preliminary round, they will be eligible to appear in the main examination.

Candidates are required to bring a hard copy of their admit card to the exam centre, as well as a valid photo identity proof, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.