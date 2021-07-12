MPPSC releases admit cards for state service prelims exam; test to be held from 23 to 28 Nov

Candidates should also carry a photo identity proof along with the admit card to the exam venue

Admit cards have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the state services prelims exam which is going to be held on 25 July. As reported by Careers 360, the mains exam of state services will be held from 23 November to 28 November this year.

Steps to be taken to download the admit cards of the MPPSC State Service exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://mppsc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: A new page will open. Select the option ‘Link’ under Admit Card

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth along with the verification code

Step 5: Click on Login to access your admit card and download it

Step 6: Take a printout of the MPPSC prelims exam admit card and save it for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also visit the direct link and download their admit cards. http://mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/2020/AdmitCard/PFS20Login.aspx

The hall ticket of the exam will include the examination centre and other details of the candidate. Candidates should also carry a photo identity proof along with the admit card to the exam venue.

The MPPSC state service prelims exam is going to be 400 marks. It will be divided into two sections with Paper I General Studies and Paper II: General study aptitude, both of 200 marks each.

After the prelims exams, there is also going to be a mains exam for the MPPSC state service exam. Finally, the third round of the state exams is going to be an interview. A merit list will be prepared based on the performance of candidates in this competitive exam.