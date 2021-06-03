MPPSC had also postponed the State Forest Service main exam which was scheduled to take place on 18 April

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification stating that the State Service Preliminary exam has been postponed. The decision has been taken amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. As per an official notification released on the official website, the test will now be held on 25 July. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 20 June.

Taking to its official handle, the commission shared the news and tweeted, "Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, health and safety of the candidates, the date of State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 has been changed from 20th June 2021 to 25th July 2021”.

The MPPSC prelims are being conducted for the recruitment of 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government. The recruitments are taken under State Services SSE 2020, while 111 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger are under State Forest SFS 2020.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the State Service Preliminary exam will be available on the website at a later date. Candidates, who are preparing for the exam, are advised to keep a check on the official website of MPPSC (mppsc.nic.in) for more details and updates.

Currently, the commission has begun the interview process for the Medical Officer posts on 1 June. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 727 vacancies. The announcement for this recruitment was made on 14 March and the registration process ended on 26 March.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commission had earlier postponed the Engineering Service and Dental Surgeon exams which were scheduled to be held in the month of June. Also, the revised dates for these exams will be notified later by the commission.

Not just that, MPPSC had also postponed the State Forest Service main exam which was scheduled to take place on 18 April.