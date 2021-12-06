MPPSC exam calendar 2021-22: Tentative schedule out for recruitment exams at mppsc.nic.in

The State Engineering Service Exam will be held in June and the ADPO exam will be held on 19 June next year

The examination calendar for recruitment to various posts for the year 2021-2022 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Interested candidates can check the exam calendar on the official website of MPPSC - https://mppsc.nic.in/.

Procedure to check the MPPSC examination calendar is as follows:

Visit the official website https://mppsc.nic.in/

Go the section that reads, ‘What’s New’ on the homepage

Click on link that says, ‘Examination Calendar 2021-2022

View and download the MPPSC calendar to use in the future

Direct link to the examination calendar is here - https://mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/EXAM CELENDER/Exam_Calender_Part_II.pdf

Link to the detailed MPPSC State Service Examination calendar is also given here - https://mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/Examination_Calendar_2021-22_Dated_01.12.2021.pdf

According to the calendar for recruitment to various posts, the Dental Surgeon Exam will be held on 23 January and the result for the exam will be declared in January as well. The interview round for this exam will be held in March.

The Assistant Manager in the State Health and Family Welfare Department exam will be conducted on 6 March 2022, with the interview being scheduled for April.

The Computer Programmer examination, DSP Radio exam and Assistant Veterinary Officer exam will be conducted in May and results for these exams will be released in June. The interview round for these exams will be carried out in September 2022, as per the MPPSC notice.

The State Engineering Service Exam will be held in June and the ADPO exam will be held on 19 June next year.

Along with these, the result for the MPPSC State Forest Service Main 2019 exam and State Service Main 2019 exam will be declared this month. Interviews for these exams will be conducted in February next year whereas the final results will be released in March. As per the notice, these dates are tentative in nature and subject to change.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was constituted on 1 November, 1956. The organization carries out recruitments for various posts in the Ministries and Departments of Madhya Pradesh Government. Candidates are requested to keep checking the MMPSC main website for more details.

