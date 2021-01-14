MPPEB recruitment drive 2021: Application for 4,000 police constable posts to begin on 16 January; details at peb.mp.gov.in

In order to be eligible, candidates must have completed their Class 12 from a recognised board and their age must be between 18 and 33 years

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will begin the Police Recruitment Drive 2021 soon. Candidates, interested in the vacancy and eligible for the posts, can register for 4,000 police constable posts from 16 January.

Once the registration is done, candidates aiming to appear in the MP Police Constable Vacancy 2021 are required to fill the online application form by visiting the official site of Madhya Pradesh PEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The window of registration for the MPPEB police constable recruitment was earlier scheduled to begin from 8 January. The examination will be conducted by the board on 6 March.

Of the total 4,000 vacancies, 3,862 are for Constable GD posts and 138 posts are for Constable (Radio). There is 33 percent reservation for female constables.

In order to be eligible, candidates must have completed their Class 12 from a recognised board and their age must be between 18 and 33 years. Remuneration will be given from a pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. Grade pay of Rs 1,900 will be also awarded.

The last date to apply for the posts is 30 January. After this, candidates will get the time to correct inputs in the application form till 4 February. The admit card will be issued to eligible candidates in the month of February.

Candidates must have Aadhar card registration. However, they will have the choice of bringing any one of the original photo-bearing identity cards to the exam, failing which they will be debarred from sitting in the recruitment test.

While other state general category candidates must pay Rs 800 for double paper, state general category candidates will have to pay Rs 600 for a single paper as application fee.