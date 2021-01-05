MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released; check at official website peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam | The MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 was conducted from 11 December to 24 December 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Jail Warden examination answer key on the official website of the board. Candidates who had given the exam can check the answer key at the website peb.mp.gov.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the MPPEB is conducting the recruitment exam for 287 Jail warden vacancies. The MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 was conducted from 11 December to 24 December 2020.

Here's how to check the MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link that reads, “Online Question Objection - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test - 2020” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear where they have to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4: The MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check the MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020: http://mppeb_jp.onlineregistrationform.org:8810/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

According to a report in The Times of India, the notification for the recruitment was released on 27 July and the application process went on till 10 August. The MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam date is yet to be announced, but candidates are advised to keep on checking the official website for latest updates.