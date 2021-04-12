MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 result declared; check scores at peb.mp.gov.in

The board will soon announce the dates for the next phase consisting of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

The result of the Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) 2020 examination has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

According to reports, the exam was held from 11 to 24 December, while the result was declared on Sunday, 11 April.

Students can follow these steps to check and download their result:

Step 1: Visit the website peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link titled ‘First Phase Result - Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test 2020’. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the login details such as roll number, date of birth, and security key. Click on ‘Proceed’ to access your result

Step 4: View the result of the Jail Prahari 2020 exam and download it

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

According to Careers360, the recruitment advertisement was released on 27 July for 282 warden vacancies. The deadline for submission of application forms was 10 August, 2020. The exam was held in December while the answer key was declared by the Board in January.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the next step in the recruitment procedure is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The board will soon announce the dates for these tests. Selected candidates have to appear for PET and PST at the allotted centres.