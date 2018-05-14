MPBSE result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Education Board Class 10th result declared, check your score on mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10th board examinations results today. Students can check the result on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link- MP Board 10th Result 2018

3) Enter your Roll Number and press Submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Save the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also get their result through SMS by messaging SMS — MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER — and sending it to 56263.