You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MPBSE result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Education Board Class 10th result declared, check your score on mpbse.nic.in

India FP Staff May 14, 2018 11:28:31 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10th board examinations results today. Students can check the result on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link- MP Board 10th Result 2018

3) Enter your Roll Number and press Submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Save the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also get their result through SMS by messaging SMS — MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER — and sending it to 56263.

The MPBSE conducted the MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination or Class 10th board exam from 5 March to 31 March. According to Hindustan Times, nearly 11,00,000 examinees took the Class 10th exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 11:28 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores