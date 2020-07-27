MPBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Date : Alternative ways to check score if official site mpbse.nic.in is slow
MPBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Date | Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them
MPBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Date | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the Class 12 examinations today (27 July) at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them. Around 8.5 lakh students took the class 12 exams and will be trying to access the result websites at the same time.
But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways that students can check their Class 12 scores.
Several websites host Madhya Pradesh board results and can be useful to check scores if heavy traffic on official website is impeding your efforts to access your result. However, it is always advisable to cross-check the scores at the official website as soon as it is available to access again. You can enter details found easily on your admit card on most of these websites to access your scores. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
It may be a good idea to keep your admit card handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.
Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:
Some of the Class 12 exams were disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown. The pending papers were conducted between 9 and 16 June.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
