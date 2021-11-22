MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh board releases dates; check details here

As per NDTV, the Class 10 and 12 board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 12 February

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

The Class 10 exam will be held from 18 February while the Class 12 exam will be held from 17 February.

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams, as per the report.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.