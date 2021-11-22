MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh board releases dates; check details here
As per NDTV, the Class 10 and 12 board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 12 February
The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.
The Class 10 exam will be held from 18 February while the Class 12 exam will be held from 17 February.
मध्यप्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 10वी एवं 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम घोषित किया गया है।
➡️ कक्षा 10वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 18 फरवरी एवं कक्षा 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 17 फरवरी 2022 से आयोजित की जाएगी।
विस्तृत समय सारणी देखें-https://t.co/sKUNT3uOkO pic.twitter.com/4YTIfgT06s
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 22, 2021
As per NDTV, the Class 10 and 12 board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 12 February.
The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams, as per the report.
According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.
also read
MP Class 10 Results 2021: MPBSE likely to release scorecard tomorrow; check mpbse.nic.in for details
Apart from the official websites mentioned in the notice, students can also check their results on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. It can be downloaded from google play
Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result 2021: MPBSE to release scorecards on 29 July at 12 pm; check mpbse.nic.in
Once announced, the registered candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets to begin from 22 April; results likely in May
Teachers will scrutinize the board examination copies from their home, tweeted MP School Education Department