You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MP Veerendra Kumar, Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi MD and Rajya Sabha member, passes away in Kerala at 84

India FP Staff May 29, 2020 10:18:23 IST

MP Veerendra Kumar, the managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI's board of directors, died Thursday at a private hospital following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former Union minister, was 84.

"He was admitted to the hospital due to some health complications. But unfortunately he passed away a little before 11 pm," the sources told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the joint managing director of Mathrubhumi.

Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 and to the Lok Sabha twice.

Veerendra Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018. His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.

Veerendra Kumar served thrice as the chairman of Press Trust of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences on Twitter:

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 10:18:23 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

When can India expect to achieve herd immunity?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres