MP Veerendra Kumar, Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi MD and Rajya Sabha member, passes away in Kerala at 84

MP Veerendra Kumar, the managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI's board of directors, died Thursday at a private hospital following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former Union minister, was 84.

"He was admitted to the hospital due to some health complications. But unfortunately he passed away a little before 11 pm," the sources told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the joint managing director of Mathrubhumi.

Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 and to the Lok Sabha twice.

Veerendra Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018. His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.

Veerendra Kumar served thrice as the chairman of Press Trust of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences on Twitter:

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of author & Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Group, M P Veerendra Kumar Ji. My condolences to his family, colleagues & friends in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2020

