You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MP Police rescues three men in Bhopal's Hanumanganj area from mob suspecting them to be child-lifters

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 19:21:17 IST

Bhopal: Three men, who were trying to help a boy cross a road, were rescued by police from an angry mob which suspected they were child-lifters, police said on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh police

Representational image. Reuters

The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area in Bhopal on Wednesday evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people who were assaulting them, Inspector Sudesh Tiwari told PTI on Thursday.

"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.

Some passersby saw the incident and started shouting "bachcha chor" (child-lifters) after which a mob gathered and started beating up the three men, the official said. "We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries," Tiwari said.

On 19 July, a differently-abled woman was lynched in Balaghat district by a mob which suspected her to be a child-lifter.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 19:21 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores