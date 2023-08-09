MP man takes out huge loan to educate wife, she becomes officer, leaves for boyfriend
Johan revealed that he had taken loans to support Meenakshi's education. He had even used the insurance money to fund her education. However, after getting a job, she refused to accept him as her husband
In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, a woman left her husband and ran away with her lover after securing a government job.
This is believed to be a similar kind of case as that of Jyoti Maurya from Uttar Pradesh, where her husband accused her of having an affair, and later abandoned him after becoming SDM.
Johan Bhariya from Pakariya village in Anuppur district approached the district collector to seek help in the matter. He claimed that he took loan to educate his wife, Meenakshi Bhariya, to help her secure a government job. The woman also took their daughter to her parental home.
The husband stated that after securing the job, Meenakshi went to Khandwa Medical College to become a nurse and visited home occasionally. However, she remained with her parents instead of living with Johan, and when he asked her to return home, she refused, claiming she had found someone else.
Meenakshi claimed that she had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from someone and would stay with him. The district collector has now initiated an investigation into the matter.
With inputs from agencies
