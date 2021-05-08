MP Board postpones practical exams for Classes 10 and 12; fresh schedule to be announced later
Along with classes 10 and 12, the board has also postponed the practical examinations for Physical Education Training (PET), Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses till further notice
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has deferred the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 until further notice. The practical exams were set to begin from 20 May but now stand postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the notice shared on the official Twitter handle of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh.
#Covid19 के संक्रमण को दृष्टिगत रखते हुये 15 मई 2021 तक प्रदेश में Corona Curfew (लॉक डाउन ) होने के कारण मण्डल की प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित की जाती है। स्थगित प्रायोगिक परीक्षाओं के आयोजन संबंधी तिथियां पृथक से घोषित की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/YFvgwDSwhi
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 7, 2021
Along with classes 10 and 12, the board has also postponed the practical examinations for Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses till further notice.
The new dates for practical exams will be announced separately, the tweet added.
Last month, the board had deferred the theory exams of classes 10 and 12. Due to COVID-19 , the MPBSE even reduced the exam syllabus by 30 percent. Also, there will be no long-form questions this year. The board is likely to increase the multiple-choice questions in the examination. All the changes in the exam pattern will be done as per the New Education Policy, 2020.
The new dates for theory exams too will be announced later after analysing the pandemic situation.
Currently, the summer break is going on for classes 1 to 9 and no classes will be conducted for them till 31 May. Class 1 to 8 students have already been promoted to their next classes on the basis of internal assessment. While students of classes 9 and 11 can opt for the final examination in online mode. Similarly, Class 10 and 12 students have the option to appear for the pre-boards in online mode.
