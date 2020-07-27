MP Board MPBSE Class 12th result 2020 DECLARED: How to check result through SMS, mobile app if official site is slow

MP Board MPBSE Class 12th result 2020 DECLARED| Students who do not have access to laptops or computers, can also easily check the results on their phones.

MP Board MPBSE Class 12th result 2020 DECLARED | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 12th examination today (27 July) at 3 pm.

Once announced, students can check the results on the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, students are advised not to crowd around their schools or at local cyber cafes to check the result as social distancing norms are still in place as per government advisories.

Students who do not have access to laptops or computers, can also easily check the results on their phones. You can simply key in your details right here in our widget once the results are out.

Or you can use mobile apps and SMS service to obtain results.

How to get result on SMS

The official website may work slow due to heavy traffic so candidates can check their scores via SMS also. tudents need to type MP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

How to get result on mobile apps

Furthermore, if you have a smartphone at home, you can also check the result via third-party apps that are available on Google Play Store (for Android phones) and App Store (for iphones).

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has an official app on play store, which students can easily download from the attached link.

You can also download the 'MP Board Result 2020, MPBSE 10th & 12th' app from play store. The app is not backed officially by the board, however, it uses the Android WebView feature to fetch results from official website. It is important to note that in case the official website goes slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students will not be able to check their results on the app either, and will have to wait till the official channels are restored.

A Jagran Josh report mentions that last year, the MPBSE declared the Class 10th and Class 12th MP Board exam results on 15 May. However, this year the evaluation process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The papers were also disrupted due to the lockdown. The exams had begun on 2 March and were to end on 31 March, 2020. But the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 24 March.

However, Class 12 students appeared for the pending papers of biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science, book-keeping and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, the element of science, first, second and third vocational courses in June.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the higher secondary exams which were concluded on 15 June.