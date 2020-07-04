MP Board MPBSE 10th Results 2020 Date: Alternative ways to check Class 10 results if official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in are down

Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check MPBSE 10th results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them

MP Board Class 10 result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Saturday, 4 July) at 12 pm, reports said.

Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board exam 2020 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check MP board class 10th result 2020 by filling details in the widget below:

However, since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. But students need not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways that students can use to check their Class 10 scores.

A host of websites have portals through which you can check your scores. You can enter details found easily on your admit card on most of these websites to access your scores. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

You can also check your scores by submitting your details in the widget at the top of the page. Students can also check their results can also be checked via SMS and mobile app.

It is advisable to keep your admit card handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

Steps to check MPBSE Class 10 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Madhya Pradesh.

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check MPBSE Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Madhya Pradesh in the list of the states or type the URL madhya-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link for the MPBSE Class 10 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.