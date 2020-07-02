MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Result date announcement likely today; updates on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the board exam this year. However, the exams could not be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, will announce the date of declaring the Class 10 exam results today, (Thursday, 2 July).

According to a report in The Indian Express, Secretary Anil Suchari has said, "The result date will be decided by evening. The students will get their marksheets once schools get re-opened."

According to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the results of Class 10 are being prepared on the basis of the examinations that were held prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. "For the cancelled subjects, the students will get the remark 'pass' on their mark sheets," he had said.

According to a report in India.com, MP board Class 12 results are expected to be announced by the third week of July.

As per The Indian Express report, around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary, or Class 12, exams which concluded on 15 June.

In 2019, 61.32 percent students had cleared the Class 10 exam, while 72.37 percent were successful in the Class 12 exam, the report added.

Once declared, students can check the results on the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login

Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download your scorecard for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.