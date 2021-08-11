Students, who were dissatisfied with their results or marked absent, can now register for the examinations on the official link for the MPONLINE portal

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the extension of the online registration deadline for the special board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The registration date has been extended till 15 August.

Students, who were dissatisfied with their results or marked absent, can now register for the examinations on the official link for the MPONLINE portal - https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/.

Check steps to register for the special examinations here:

Visit the website, mponline.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Citizen services’ tab and click on ‘Applications’ under it Select the ‘MPBSE’ option. A new page will open Select the ‘Examinations’ option. Click on the link for special examinations for classes 10 and 12 Enter the roll number and application number given for the main examination Enter the required details and register for the special examinations Download and print your application for future use or reference

Students can register themselves free of cost for all subjects or specific ones. They can also withdraw their registration online. The results of the special examinations will be final and no changes would be considered.

The decision to extend the online registration dates was taken in light of the heavy rainfall in the Gwalior and Chambal districts of the state. The special examinations will take place from 1 to 25 September.

The MPBSE had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results in July. The results were calculated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme as the examinations could not take place due to the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 12 results of 985 students were cancelled and 3,549 were withheld by the board. Talking about the Class 10 results, 8,865 students were considered absent.