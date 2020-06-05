MP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2020: MPBSE releases admit cards for pending exams, students can download at mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday released the admit cards for the remaining Class 12 board exams.

Students can download their admit cards directly via mponline.gov.in portal or via the MP Online Mobile App.

The examinations will be conducted from 9 to 16 June.

For the safety of candidates and staff, the board has also issued health guidelines.

Everyone at the examination centres have been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

They have also been asked to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that as per the guidance of Madhya Pradesh government, the board had decided to cancel all the pending papers of Class 10.