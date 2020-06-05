You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2020: MPBSE releases admit cards for pending exams, students can download at mponline.gov.in

India FP Trending Jun 05, 2020 10:30:17 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday released the admit cards for the remaining Class 12 board exams.

Students can download their admit cards directly via mponline.gov.in portal or via the MP Online Mobile App.

The examinations will be conducted from 9 to 16 June.

For the safety of candidates and staff, the board has also issued health guidelines.

Everyone at the examination centres have been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

They have also been asked to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that as per the guidance of Madhya Pradesh government, the board had decided to cancel all the pending papers of Class 10.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 10:30:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 05 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 05 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres