MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Madhya Pradesh board announces Class 12 scores; check at official website mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED | Candidates can check their scores on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 examinations today (Monday 27 July), ending the long wait of students.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 MP Board exam 2020 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

You can also check your results simply by keying in your details in the Firstpost widget:

How to get result on SMS

Students who do not have access to laptops or computers, can also easily check the results on their phones.

The official website may work slow due to heavy traffic so candidates can check their scores via SMS also. Students need to type MP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the MPBSE declared the Class 10th and Class 12th MP Board exam results on 15 May. However, this year the evaluation process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The papers were also disrupted due to the lockdown. The exams had begun on 2 March and were to end on 31 March, 2020. But the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 24 March.

However, the Class 12 exams for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science, book-keeping and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, the element of science, first, second and third vocational courses were conducted in June.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the higher secondary exams which were concluded on 15 June.