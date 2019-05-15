MP Board 12th result 2019: MPBSE announces Class 12 result on official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites once the result is declared.

It is always a good idea to keep your roll number, registration number and other details handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

If you were a candidate in the exams, here is the simplest way you can check the MP Board Result 2019 on the official website of the MPBSE:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th examination 2019 was conducted between 2 March, 2019 and 2 April, 2019.

As many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam this time.

