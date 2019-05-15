MP Board 12th Result 2019 Declared: Madhya Pradesh board releases Class 12 HSSC results; check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC (Class 12) MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination or the Class 12 board exams was conducted between 2 March and 2 April. As many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 HSSC exam.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 12 HSSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSSC Class 12 Examination 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and take a print of the same for further reference

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

