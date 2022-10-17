Bhopal (MP): In a yet another suspected case of Love Jihad, one Mohammad Akram allegedly changed name as Amar Kushwaha to befriend a Hindu girl and have sexual relations with her in Bhopal, police said on Monday.

As per the cops, the accused allegedly took the victim to a hotel room and exploited her sexually. Later, he told his original name and started forcing her to convert religion in order to marry.

She somehow managed to leave from there and reached police station to file a complaint.

In the complaint, the victim told that she was talking to a man on mobile phone for a month. He introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha and took her to the hotel and raped her.

Later he revealed himself as Mohammad Akram. And also pressurized her to change religion for marriage, said Madhya Pradesh Nagar Police Station In-charge Sudhir Arjariya.

MP| Woman complained that 2 months ago she became friends with a man.He introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha. Today he took her to a hotel &raped her.He revealed his real name as Mohd. Akram.FIR registered on the basis of complaint. Search on to nab him:SHO MP Nagar,Bhopal (16.10) pic.twitter.com/kToQbZcPMg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 16, 2022

While describing the case, prima facie of love jihad, SHO said, “On the basis of the complaint of the victim, we have lodged a case under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act 2020, and different sections of IPC against the accused.

After the matter came to the fore, extremist outfits expressed their outrage. The activists of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch reached the police station and demanded the strictest action in the matter.

“The incidents of love jihad should be stopped”, Sanskriti Bachao Manch told ANI. Adding that we will not tolerate ‘Love Jihad’.

Earlier, in February 2021 a Muslim youth was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh under relevant sections of ‘Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020’- commonly called the ‘love-jihad’ law, which prohibits and provides for punishment for conversion by “misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means”.

Notably, in the former case, FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint and a police investigation is underway to nab Mohammad Akram.

(With inputs from agency)