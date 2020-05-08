Mother's Day 2020: Bake a cake, binge-watch favourite shows; here are five ways to celebrate the special day despite lockdown

Mother's Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May, as a day to celebrate motherhood. This year, the date for Mother's Day is 10 May.

It was first suggested by writer Julia Ward Howe in 1872, but was popularised by Anna Jarvis who began a campaign in the US for a nationwide observance of Mother's Day in honor of her late mother.

US president Woodrow Wilson signed a bill recognising the day as a national holiday in the country on 9 May, 1914.

Since a lockdown is in place as a measure against the coronavirus in many parts of the world, the Mother's Day celebration this year is likely to be subdued.

However, here are five ways to make Mother's Day special:

Bake a cake, cook dinner

If you are staying with your mother, you can surprise her by baking her favourite cake. Just look up a recipe on internet and startle her with your culinary skills. You can even cook dinner, comprising of her favourite dishes.

Watch a film

Binge watch some of her favourite movies together. Just make some popcorn, fill your mugs with a cold drink and sit back on your couch.

Plan a virtual party

Often, work or studies take up the time we could be spending with our mothers. If you cannot visit your mother this Mother’s Day since train and flight services are not in operation due to the COVID-19 lockdown, you can surprise her by planning a virtual party.

You can also pen a few lines for your mother, recall your unforgettable bonds and recite the poem or letter. It will surely bring a smile on her face. You can also make a video call and wish her.

Dedicate a song

If your mother loves listening to the radio, dedicate a song by calling a local radio station. On Mother’s Day, radio stations hold several shows and even connect children with their mothers. How about asking the radio jockey to connect you to your mother and allow you to express your feelings live on air?

Create a video collage

Look for old pictures of yours with your mother and make a video collage. You can add some of your mom's favourite songs.

