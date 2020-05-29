Most Indians to continue with restrictions after lockdown, finds News18 survey; public transport, theatres lose favour, 79% won't shake hands

The World Health Organisation and various health experts have been constantly reminding us that the coronavirus is here to stay. A News18 survey indicates that COVID-19 may have altered behaviour and socialising choices of Indians at least for the rest of the year.

Nations after nations went into partial or rigorous lockdowns as the virus challanged the way humans socialised and functioned in a pre-coronavirus society. But a News18 survey has found that at least in India, most people will continue with lockdown-like restrictions in their routine, even when the mandatory restrictions are lifted.

The most skepticism was reported around use of public means of transport and travel.

The online poll, conducted in 13 languages and recording over 50,000 responses, reveals that most respondents do not see themselves taking a flight or a train this year. Most people have cancelled their vacation plans, except a section of Gujarati, Malayali and Tamil speaking population. And 66 percent say they will not take public transport even after the lockdown is eased.

People are largely unwilling to go to movie theatres as well. Most Gujaratis, Assamese and Odia along with a large number of Telugu-speaking population do not want to go to a theatre ever again, the survey found.

Roughly 61 percent people said they will not visit a theatre this year, whereas 28 percent people said they will never go out for a movie again. Tamil speakers were the most willing to resume going to theatres, but even among them only 23 percent responders said they want to visit theatres after the lockdown is lifted.

All, except Gujaratis, want to keep on cooking their own food. Forty-nine percent of Gujaratis want to eat out/order in, but overall, 66 percent Indians said they will prefer home-cooked food over dine out, or home deliveries.

Only 19 percent showed optimism to trust outside food if no-contact-delivery and proper sanitation could be ensured.

No one wants to shake hands anymore except for the Punjabis who are largely uncertain (92 percent).

In this fight against the novel coronavirus, doctors, nurses and health workers are the COVID-19 warriors of choice while sanitary workers come in second, followed by the police.

Partying is not on anyone's agenda except for Tamil speakers. Thirty-two percent Tamil speakers said they feel they will be ready to party in three months, while 33 percent said they had already resumed small gatherings.

Most respondents across languages believe that they are already kind and the pandemic hasn't changed that. Only 23 percent admitted that the tough period made them more empathetic towards others, while 19 percent remained uncertain.

A majority of people also said that they will continue to contribute more towards housework even when the lockdown is over.